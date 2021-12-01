How True Thompson makes mother Khloe Kardashian 'cringe'

Khloe Kardashian opened up about a certain trait that her daughter True is similar like her.

Speaking in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that the three-year-old adopted her mother’s organization skills.

While many moms would be relieved that their daughters have taken on their habits, the Good American founder stated otherwise.

"I am incredibly clean and organized. I like everything in its place, I'm very regimented. And I don't want that for True, but she already has so much of that," Khloé said.

"I feel bad that she has so much of it so young, but every toy has to be put back exactly where she got it from,

"I always just try to mess things up and tell her, 'It's OK to live in a mess!' Although I'm cringing inside, I don't want her to cringe. So she has that, and I wish she didn't."