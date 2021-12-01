Nick Jonas claims to be a fan of Hindi cinema

American singer Nick Jonas has revealed his fondness of the Hindi cinema and desire to debut in a Bollywood film, reports Khaleej Times.

Nick, who is married to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra is a die-heart fan of Indian culture, considering his participation in Indian festivities.

However, the 29-year-old singer Nick finds Bollywood films quite inspiring and he is open to making his debut in the industry.

Nick in a conversation with Khaleej Times said, “I love Bollywood films – I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing.

The actor-singer also appreciated Hindi songs and on being asked about the music in Bollywood films, Nick replied,

“I think it’s amazing. I listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!”