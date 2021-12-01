Billie Eilish opens up about her three secret tattoos

Eilish made the revelation in a new interview with 'Vanity Fair' on YouTube

Grammy-award winning singer Billie Eilish has finally revealed her secret tattoos which she earlier said no one would ever see, reported People.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in a new YouTube video titled Same Interview, The Fifth Year, an ongoing series on the channel, Eilish got candid about her ink, admitting that she has “three tattoos now”.

Pointing to her chest, she said, "I have one here that says 'Eilish.' Yes, I love myself.”

She then pointed to her rib cage, revealing, "I have one here — big boy here.”

"And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called Fairyopolis," Eilish added, referring to the tattoo on her left wrist.

Eilish had earlier said she would never reveal her tattoos in an episode of the same Vanity Fair segment on YouTube.

