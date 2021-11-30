Shahroz and I make sure that we co-parent Nooreh: Syra Yousuf

Actor Syra Yousuf is opening up about motherhood after divorce from husband Shahroze Sabzwari.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star, who shares seven-year-old daughter Nooreh with estranged partner, says that she makes sure her little one is provided love from both the families.

"Shahroz and I, we make sure that we co-parent Nooreh so the other parent is never absent. He is very much involved, his parents, Nooreh's grandparents are very much involved," Syra shared in a recent conversation with FUSCHIA.

"I have that support so I don't think that I feel the challenges of a single mother," shared Syra.

Syra and Shahroze parted ways in 2020. The latter married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal the same year.

