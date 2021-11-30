Shahroz and I make sure that we co-parent Nooreh: Syra Yousuf

Actor Syra Yousuf is opening up about motherhood after divorce from husband Shahroze Sabzwari.
The Sinf-e-Aahan star, who shares seven-year-old daughter Nooreh with estranged partner, says that she makes sure her little one is provided love from both the families.
"Shahroz and I, we make sure that we co-parent Nooreh so the other parent is never absent. He is very much involved, his parents, Nooreh's grandparents are very much involved," Syra shared in a recent conversation with FUSCHIA.
"I have that support so I don't think that I feel the challenges of a single mother," shared Syra.
Syra and Shahroze parted ways in 2020. The latter married supermodel Sadaf Kanwal the same year.
The couple had their friends and family with them during the vacations
Haddish earlier revealed she would want Common to propose with an apartment building
Trey Songz is being investigated in Las Vegas on account of a reported sexual assault incident
Another proud moment for 'Squid Game' makers as it recently bagged an award at the '2021 Gotham Awards'
Sajal Aly married husband Ahad Raza Mair last year
Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion making her the richest woman musician in the world