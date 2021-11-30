Jennifer Lopez delights her rarely-seen loved one with her adorable gesture

Superstar Jennifer Lopez, who is incredibly close to her family, has doubled bliss of her rarely-seen sister Leslie by attending her birthday inside their family home.
The Hustlers star marked two celebrations with her loved ones this weekend. The first was Thanksgiving, which saw her gather around with her siblings at home, where they also celebrated the star's older sister Leslie's birthday.
J-Lo's younger sister Lynda Lopez, who is often seen on the red carpet with her, shared a candid picture of Jennifer helping Leslie blow out the candles on her birthday cake, with the pair twinning in blue.
In the caption, Lynda wrote: "Grateful for sisters… Hope you got to spend the day around a table with loved ones. Counting my blessings today. #HappyThanksgiving!"
