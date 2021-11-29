'KBC 13’: Amitabh Bachchan sums up his journey

After 21 years later, the show still resides in the heart of people.



Amitabh Bachchan burst into tears while reviewing his career in the show as it marks the 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In the recent trailer for the show's 1000th episode celebration, Amitabh Bachchan will welcome daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to its sets to play the game.

It also showed the actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan asking his dad to share his experience of being the part of the show, to which he said,

"Aise laga meri duniya badal gai (it seems as my whole world has changed)."

The promo also showed previous crorepatis from Harshvardhan Navathe, who was the first crorepati on the show in 2000 to Sushil Kumar, who won the top prize of ₹5 crore in 2011.

In the later part of the promo, it can be seen that Amitabh continues to play the game with Shweta and Navya and says, “khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai, hai ki nahi? (lets take the game forward because the game is yet not over, isn't it)?”

Have a look:







