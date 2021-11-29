Raveena Tandon credits OTT platforms for eliminating pay gap



Raveena Tandon has always been quite vocal in expressing her opinion, whether it is about parental guidance or women's empowerment.

Recently, the actress opened up about the prevailing trend of women getting equally paid and credited OTT for encouraging equality as reported in Hindustan Times.

The actor appreciates the digital boom for changing the narrative and asserts that she “completely appreciates” the medium’s contribution.



The Andaz Apna Apna actress also shed light on the prevailing trend of women getting equally paid, as she said,



“The industry has most definitely changed for the better. And it is what I completely work for and I do find the change now, which is happening. Women are getting almost, I am not saying we (women) have got there, but we are getting an equal pay scale kind of situation”.



