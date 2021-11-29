Bangladeshi cricketer Yasir Ali going out of the field

CHITTAGONG: Bangladeshi batter Yasir Ali has been retired hurt after being hit on the helmet by a fast-paced Shaheen Afridi delivery during the first Test on the fourth day.



Yasir Ali was playing on 36.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the debutant's replacement.

“Nurul Hasan Sohan is in for Yasir Ali as a concussion replacement. Nurul Hasan will bat only,” the BCB said.

Bangladesh are 159 ahead of Pakistan in their second innings at lunch.

The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan struck back in spectacular fashion with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.