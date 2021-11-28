Salman Khan suggests some fitness tips to co-star Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan is the star who has been able to maintain his body for the past 25 years and he has inspired many of the Bollywood stars to stay fit.

Recently the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan suggested some fitness ideas in the most famous show, The Kapil Sharma Show where he was spotted promoting his new movie Antim.

During the show, Salman detailed his lockdown routine at the Panvel farmhouse. He revealed that he had a couple of friends staying with him included Jacqueline Fernandez.

Revealing further, Salman said his fitness recommendation for Jacqueline was to farmland instead of running on a treadmill for cardio.

He also explained why he recommended farming. "Uske andar pura din bhi chala jata hai, aur aisa lagta hai ki kuchh kiya hai din mein. Aap fasal bhi uga rahe ho (It takes an entire day and you feel like you’ve done something. You’re growing crops also)," the actor stated.

While we agree with Salman completely, we're certain Jacqueline had her own reasons.