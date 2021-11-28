Kartik Aryan gushes over his fans: Watch

Kartik Aaryan's fans love him but the actor loves them even more. In the latest viral video, the actor was spotted in Delhi Street to greet his fans as he stepped out of the car.
The actor is currently busy with the shooting of his forthcoming movie Shehzada. The actor has arrived at the capital earlier this week and amidst it, his new video got viral in which he can be seen surrounded by the fans as he stepped out of his car in Delhi.
The video further details his bond with his fans as one of the fans started yelling his name “Kartik bhai” to which he responded graciously and waved him back with a smile.
Watch video:
Earlier, photos of Kartik’s look from the film Shehzada made it to social media and people are quite excited about his next projects.
