Iqra Aziz shares her 'every day mom life': Watch

Iqra Aziz shares her 'every day mom life'

Iqra Aziz is one of the finest actresses in the Pakistani TV industry and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life through her social media accounts.

This time the Suno Chanda actress has shared a vlog of 10-minute long on Youtube to show her whole day in the life of a new mom which itself is an inspiration for millions.

Here are a few takeaways from her recent video and it’s not as glamorous as might you think.

The actor revealed the sleeping pattern of his son, Kabir as he gets up early in the morning and she also takes the time to greet all of her pets, the actor said sleepily in her new vlog.

The actress further confessed that she does not feel bad to ask for help as whenever she feels down her mother is there to rescue her.

To sum it up, the actor added, “Sometimes things get way too difficult, it’s tiring and upsetting and this is motherhood.” The actor alluded to a moment when everything crashes down and you need to find your way up.

Watch video:







