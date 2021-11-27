  'Bench': Usman Mukhtar, Rubya Chaudhry-starrer short film released

Usman Mukhtar, best known for his role in Sabaat, and model-actress Rubya Chaudhry have done a stellar performance in the short film Bench, which was recently released on YouTube on Thursday.
Usman’s directorial debut also features Rubya Chaudhry and both are sharing screen space together in a 12-minute long short film.
The film, scripted by Ali Mudar, began with a drone shot of lush greenery and later it followed that the couple’s marriage is on the brink of a breakdown as it showed the conversation between the two characters Rubya who plays the wife and Mukhar’s character who plays the husband.
Watch video:
Both the actors have pulled off their characters and depicted the too-real story of love, loss, and release.
Mukhtar has given the viewers a wonderful and emotionally-raw short film. However, the film is book-ended with two songs performed by Natasha Humera Ejaz,
Proudly, Bench was also shortlisted for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival in September.
