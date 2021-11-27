'Bench': Usman Mukhtar, Rubya Chaudhry-starrer short film released

Usman Mukhtar, best known for his role in Sabaat, and model-actress Rubya Chaudhry have done a stellar performance in the short film Bench, which was recently released on YouTube on Thursday.

Usman’s directorial debut also features Rubya Chaudhry and both are sharing screen space together in a 12-minute long short film.

The film, scripted by Ali Mudar, began with a drone shot of lush greenery and later it followed that the couple’s marriage is on the brink of a breakdown as it showed the conversation between the two characters Rubya who plays the wife and Mukhar’s character who plays the husband.

Both the actors have pulled off their characters and depicted the too-real story of love, loss, and release.



Mukhtar has given the viewers a wonderful and emotionally-raw short film. However, the film is book-ended with two songs performed by Natasha Humera Ejaz,

Proudly, Bench was also shortlisted for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival in September.