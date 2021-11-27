Zoë Kravitz praises Robert Pattinson's 'Batman': 'Rob is perfect for this role'

American actor Zoë Kravitz is lauding co-star Robert Pattinson over his Batman transformation.

Kravtiz, who is not allowed to reveal too much at this point, says that the Twilight star has perfected his role as the DC superhero. Kravitz plays Catwoman in the upcoming film.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.” She added, “[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it. I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this."

Robert Pattinson is the ninth actor to take on the role of Batman after Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and George Clooney and more.