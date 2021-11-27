'Shehzada': Kartik Aaryan sports earring and kurta in new pics 

Kartik Aaryan is one of those Bollywood’s lucky actors who became a star just from his debut movie, Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Currently, Kartik’s new look has been leaked from the set of his forthcoming movie Shehzada sporting earrings and kurta on Friday.
The Dhamaka actor is in New Delhi to shoot his new movie got recently snapped from the film’s sets in a new avatar.
In pictures shared by fans' accounts, Kartik was clad in a white kurta and a silver earring. His hair looked tousled as if he had just gotten out of bed. The star was caught on camera holding his toothbrush.
On Thursday, Kartik had also confirmed he has touched down in New Delhi.
Taking to Instagram, the actor posed for a selfie with the Jama Masjid in the background. He shared the picture with the caption, “Shehzada in Dilli.”
The actor has a slew of movies lined up and currently he is on a winning streak as his latest movie Dhamaka is widely appreciated by the fans and the actor delivered a dhamakedaar performance in it.
