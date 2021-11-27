Kanye West teases Pete Davidson with intimate photo with Kim Kardashian

US rapper Kanye West shared an intimate photo with his ex Kim Kardashian as her romance with Pete Davidson heats up.



Taking to Instagram, the Donda singer shared the screenshot of a TMZ news story with title: “Kanye West Says God Will Bring Him and Kim Back Together, Inspire Millions."

Along with the news article, the post also included a monochrome photo of Kim and Kayne where the former couple can be seen kissing each other.

Kanye also tagged the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in the post.

Kim, 41, who shares four children with Kanye, had filed for divorce with him earlier this year.

She is currently rumoured to be dating Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian Pete Davidson.

The couple has not yet made their relationship official.