Prince William reveals why he hid burdens from Kate Middleton at the start: report

Prince William recently shed some light on the burdens he chose to carry in silence during the first few years into his marriage with Kate Middleton.

Prince William weighed in on it all during a candid chat with first responders.

There he was quoted saying, "I remember the pressure of attending calls in the most stressful conditions, sometimes with tragic conclusions.”

"I remember the sense of solidarity with my team, pulling together to do the best we could and sharing the weight of responsibility.”

"I also remember returning home with the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen.”

“When I spoke to paramedics Will and Chloe earlier this month, it reminded me of the complexities of talking to family and friends about the job."

Before concluding he also went on to say, “Will spoke about having a split personality, one for home and one for work.”