Thursday November 25, 2021
Jared Leto reveals he got fired over selling drugs at work

As a teenager, the Oscar winner said he was selling weeds at the premises

By Web Desk
November 25, 2021
As a teenager, the Oscar winner said he was selling weeds at the premises/File footage
Jared Leto said he got kicked out of his workplace after getting caught for selling drugs at work.

As a teenager, the Oscar winner said he was selling weeds at the premises.

“I worked at a movie theater when I was a kid, and I got fired for selling weed out the back door,” Leto told Ellen DeGeneres during Tuesday’s episode of her talk show. “I love going to the movies.”

“I was an entrepreneur,” the House of Gucci star quipped. He then joked that popcorn and weed “go well together."

On the other hand, Leto also revealed his celebrity crushes during a round of DeGeneres’ Burning Questions game.

His infatuations included I Dream of Jeannie star Barbara Eden, Wheel of Fortune letter-turner Vanna White and … Christopher Walken. “That took a turn,” DeGeneres reacted.