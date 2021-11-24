Kate Middleton looks stunning in latest public appearance

Kate Middleton looked happy and relaxed as she undertook a visit to a school on Wednesday.

Her visit came a day after the royal family slammed the BBC over a documentary that claimed a behind-the-scenes briefing war erupted before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan quit frontline duties.











The Duchess of Sussex visited Nower Hill High School where she joined a Year 8 Science lesson studying the neuroscience and importance of early child development. The programme of lessons formed part of a pilot research project being run by Oxford University.

In a statement she said, "Today a group of Academy Trust leaders learnt about the innovative research by University of Oxford bringing this to life in secondary schools, like shown on the visit today Nower Hill High School.

"The Princes and the Press" dwelt on how Harry and his elder brother William have handled the media as they rose to adult prominence following the tragic death of their mother Diana in 1997.



