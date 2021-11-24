Citadel: Priyanka Chopra drops a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail

The actress shared a video of a fancy cocktail along with a treat post.
Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for the international web show in Birmingham shared a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail from the sets of Citadel along with an ‘early wrap’ treat post.
Right after the night shoot of her action-packed spy series Citadel, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a boomerang video that showed a fancy cocktail filled with liquid nitrogen. The actress documented the smoky, boiling effect of her drink on her Instagram story.
The Quantico actor also shared insights into her special treat on sets of Citadel.
Sharing a story on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Early wrap on a night shoot!! Well, that deserves a treat. #citadel."
The Sky Is Pink actress has been quite busy with the shooting of her upcoming series titled Citadel. In her personal life, the star recently made a number of headlines for dropping her Jonas surname from her Instagram bio.
