 
close
Wednesday November 24, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
showbiz

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra drops a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail

Priyanka Chopra shares ‘early wrap’ treat post on Instagram

By Web Desk
November 24, 2021
Citadel: Priyanka Chopra drops a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail
Citadel: Priyanka Chopra drops a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail

The actress shared a video of a fancy cocktail along with a treat post.

Priyanka Chopra, who is busy shooting for the international web show in Birmingham shared a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail from the sets of Citadel along with an ‘early wrap’ treat post.

Right after the night shoot of her action-packed spy series Citadel, the actress took to    Instagram and dropped a boomerang video that showed a fancy cocktail filled with liquid nitrogen. The actress documented the smoky, boiling effect of her drink on her Instagram story.

Citadel: Priyanka Chopra drops a boomerang video of a fancy cocktail

The Quantico actor also shared insights into her special treat on sets of Citadel.

Sharing a story on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Early wrap on a night shoot!! Well, that deserves a treat. #citadel."

The Sky Is Pink actress has been quite busy with the shooting of her upcoming series titled Citadel. In her personal life, the star recently made a number of headlines for dropping her Jonas surname from her Instagram bio.