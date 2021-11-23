Feroze Khan, Sana Javed announce new 7th Sky drama are 'Khaani'

Feroze Khan and Sana Javed are back to stun audiences with their infectious chemistry.

In their third collaboration with 7th Sky entertainment, Feroze and Sana are bringing their acting prowess with Ay Musht-e-Khaak.

The first look of the drama serial, which is dropped by the actors on Tuesday, features a surreal Sana in an all-white ensemble.

"#AeyMushteKhaak !! A project very close to my heart coming soon#Dua," wrote the actor, revealing her character name in the post.

Feroze Khan on the other hand displays an intense look for the serial, donning a burgundy suit. "AY MUSHT E KHAAK," wrote the actor as he tagged producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

Ay Musht-e-Khaak adds to the list of Feroze and Sana's joint collaboration with Geo TV after Khaani and Romeo Weds Heer.