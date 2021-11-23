Aiman Khan wants fans to caption her hilarious photo ft.Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

Actor Aiman Khan has rpompted a hilarious threads of comments on her new photo with husband Muneeb Butt brother-in-law Ahsan Mohsin Ikram
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the diva shared stunning photos to mark her 23rd birthday celebrations. However, this one picture that caught everybody's attention featured Ahsan Mohsin Ikram caught all-smiles as he appears from nowhere while Aiman strikes a pose with her hubby.
"Caption pls," Aiman later asked fans to caption the photo, inviting quirky reactions from keyboard critics.
"Muneeb: all ready click it. Aimen : cake na kha jaye koi Ahsen: all okay. I’ve finished the cake," wrote one fan.
"Beganii shaadi mai Abdullah dewana," added another.
"Caption : ignore him behind," wrote a fan.
Take a look:
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello took a stroll down memory lane on their 6th wedding anniversary
Taylor Swift, amid the buzz created by her recently-released remake of 'Red', is going all out to support her beau
Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga in a new film, says she didn't kill ex Gucci despite being convicted for it
Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal dated for quite some time and parted ways in early 2019
Aaron Carter welcomed his first child, a son, with partner Melanie Martin on Monday
Prince Harry and William came together to pay tribute to their grandfather in new documentary