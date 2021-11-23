 
Tuesday November 23, 2021
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance heats up as SNL spotted with hickey

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian grabbed dinner together and were seen walking hand in hand

By Web Desk
November 23, 2021
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance seems to be kicking up a notch.

This was made apparent when the couple was snapped getting dinner together and Pete was seen with a hickey on the left side of his neck just below the ear.

Photo: DailyMail
Photo: DailyMail 

The two also seemed to have bubbling chemistry as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Pete was seen putting on a gentleman’s display as he opened the car door for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after which they began giggling when they were seated in the car.

Earlier, a source told Page Six about how the Skims founder is feeling about her new romance.

"She’s acting like a teenager," a source told the publication. 

"She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."