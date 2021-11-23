Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance heats up as SNL spotted with hickey

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance seems to be kicking up a notch.

This was made apparent when the couple was snapped getting dinner together and Pete was seen with a hickey on the left side of his neck just below the ear.

Photo: DailyMail

The two also seemed to have bubbling chemistry as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Pete was seen putting on a gentleman’s display as he opened the car door for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after which they began giggling when they were seated in the car.

Earlier, a source told Page Six about how the Skims founder is feeling about her new romance.

"She’s acting like a teenager," a source told the publication.

"She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."