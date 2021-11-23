Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson romance heats up as SNL spotted with hickey

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance seems to be kicking up a notch.
This was made apparent when the couple was snapped getting dinner together and Pete was seen with a hickey on the left side of his neck just below the ear.
The two also seemed to have bubbling chemistry as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.
Pete was seen putting on a gentleman’s display as he opened the car door for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after which they began giggling when they were seated in the car.
Earlier, a source told Page Six about how the Skims founder is feeling about her new romance.
"She’s acting like a teenager," a source told the publication.
"She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."
Jennifer Lawrence says she's 'happy with the deal' despite pay gap with Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Don't Look Up'
Two-time Oscar winner Spacey had starred as unscrupulous US politician Frank Underwood in five seasons of "House of...
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves make an adorable on-screen couple but they are not a thing in reality
British actress Sheila Atim, who co-stars as the trainer of Berry's character, said "Bruised" is about finding yourself.
Priyanka Chopra commented “Damn! I just died in your arms” followed by heart and heart-eyed emoticons
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing".