Sushmita Sen drops ‘new look’ on 46th birthday after undergoing surgery

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday (Nov. 19). The diva, who clearly seem to have stumbled upon the fountain of youth, took to her social media to express gratitude to fans for their love and wishes. She also opened up about her recent surgery and health issues in her birthday post.

Taking to her Instagram, the Main Hoon Na actress revealed that she had undergone a surgery earlier this week. She posted a silhouette picture of herself, standing at a scenic location and along with that, she penned a lengthy note detailing her health updates.

“A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous and loving souls… unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words,” wrote the former Miss India.

She also shared with her fans that she recently had to travel for health issues right after completing the shooting of Aarya 2.

“Letting you in on a little secret… I completed Aarya 2 and then travelled to address my health….had a successful surgery on 16th Nov and I am healing marvellously every passing day… in this beautiful place! I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love! Keep it coming!” she added.

She also gave fans a hint of her new hairstyle as she wrote, "My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look."

Sushmita received birthday wishes from her family and friends. Her boyfriend, model Rohman Shawl took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Babush.”

The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress made a successful on-screen comeback last year with the Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya. She is all set to return for the second season of the series.