Kristen Stewart expecting Oscar for performance in 'Spencer?' This is what she says

Kristen Stewart does not have her eyes on the Oscar for her staggering performance as Princess Diana in Spencer.



The actress said she does not care whether or not she bags the coveted prize.

“I don’t give a [expletive],” she said about the awards on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast.

“The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about,” the Twilight actress continued.

“I really appreciate that something that I was involved in has ignited such a large conversation,” she added. “We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Spencer, directed by Pablo Larrain, follows Diana in 1991 during the Christmas holiday in Sandringham alongside estranged husband Prince Charles and their kids, during which she realises the extent of her failed marriage.

Earlier, Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe showered praises on Stewart for her spectacular performance. “Out of all the people who have played Diana over the past 10 years, she’s the closest to her,” he told PEOPLE. “She managed to perfect her mannerisms.”