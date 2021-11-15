Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed back

Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer project, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s launch has been delayed to avoid box office clash with RRR.
The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will now be released on February 18 in contrast to its initial release date, January 6, 2022.
The decision was taken after a box office clash with SS Rajamouli’s film was noticed.
The Telugu film, which also stars Bhatt, is slated to release on January 7, 2020.
However, it was reported that Devgan reached out to teams of both films to change the dates as it would affect the projects’ turnover.
Taking to Instagram, the Student of the Year star, posted a picture, revealing the new release date of the movie.
Meanwhile, the film’s makers also shared a statement on November 15 in this regard.
“We are glad to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi has a new release date” the statement read.
“Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film will release on February 18, 2022.”
Rajamouli also appreciated the decision, thanking the Bhansali’s team.
He tweeted, “The decision by Mr. @JayantilalGada and Mr. #SanjayLeelaBhansali to move the release date is well appreciated.”
“Our heartfelt wishes to #GangubaiKathiawadi”
'I would do it. Why not? That would be fun,' says Kirsten Dunst
Queen is 'deeply disappointed' by not being able to continue royal duties
'I saw her spit blood,' Will Smith shares about mother
Theis co-directed "Party Girl" with compatriots Claire Burger and Marie Amachoukeli
The Royal Family has been issued a warning in regards to the upcoming release of Prince Harry’s memoir
Friends of the monarchy claim the Firm reserves the legal ability to sue Netflix for libel