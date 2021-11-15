Taylor Swift showcases upcoming directorial release with Blake Lively

Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently turned to social media with a teaser for her upcoming debut alongside first-time director Blake Lively.

The singer shared the upload to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, it included a ten-second long clip that featured a white cake with two lines drawn across it.

Later into the video a hand comes in, grabbing a large portion of the cake, revealing red-velvet insides.

The credits featured Swift as a writer and Blake Lively as the director.

Check it out below:



