Taylor Swift showcases upcoming directorial release with Blake Lively

Monday November 15, 2021
Taylor Swift teases the release of her upcoming debut alongside first-time director Blake Lively

By Hiba Anjum
November 15, 2021
Award-winning singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently turned to social media with a teaser for her upcoming debut alongside first-time director Blake Lively.

The singer shared the upload to Instagram and Twitter on Sunday, it included a ten-second long clip that featured a white cake with two lines drawn across it.

Later into the video a hand comes in, grabbing a large portion of the cake, revealing red-velvet insides.

The credits featured Swift as a writer and Blake Lively as the director. 

Check it out below:

