Dwayne Johnson fawns over ‘shattering open day record’ for ‘Red Notice’

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson recently turned to social media in celebration of the “shattering opening day” of Red Notice.

The tribute has been posted to Instagram and features a poster from the official movie and a caption that reads, “Still processing this historic industry news RED NOTICE shattered opening day records for NETFLIX around the world”.

“With an outstanding 92% AUDIENCE SCORE!! This was @sevenbucksprod’s first deliverable for a streaming platform so it was critical we delivered for the studio, but more importantly ~ we delivered for you and your families worldwide.”

“As numbers roll in, I’ll have a lot more big news to share. Til then, ENJOY RED NOTICE and most importantly, THANK YOU!!!!” (sic)

Check it out below:



