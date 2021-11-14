 
close
Sunday November 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Taylor Lautner engaged to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome!

'And just like that, all of my wishes came true,' says Taylor Lautner

By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
Taylor Lautner engaged to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome!
Taylor Lautner engaged to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome!

American actor Taylor Lautner is officially engaged!

Turning to his Instagram on Saturday, the Twilight star shared a photo from the big night with fans. 

 "And just like that, all of my wishes came true," captioned  Lautner alongside the post.

The actor also revealed that he proposed to fiancée on November 11. In the shared photo, fans could spot the happy couple   surrounded by flower bouquets illuminated by nearby candles. 

 
Taylor Lautner engaged to long-time girlfriend Taylor Dome!

Lautner and Dome first announced their relationship in 2018 with a Halloween-themed Instagram post. 