Pakistan vs Australia: Twitterati shower Rizwan with love for playing exceptionally well after hospitalisation

Twitterati showered Mohammad Rizwan with love and prayers as he played astoundingly well at the T20 World Cup semi-final between Australia and Pakistan in Dubai on Thursday despite his hospitalisation a day before the match.

Though the reasons for the batter's hospitalisation were unknown, the media reported Rizwan and Shoaib Malik were having a flu.

"Rizwan was in hospital yesterday, but he was fit to play today," ESPNCricinfo quoted Pakistan's batting coach Mathew Hayden as saying.

Hayden labelled the Pakistan batsman a “warrior", as he bestowed Rizwan with praise during the innings break of the semifinal match.

"He showed exceptional bravery," Hayden said.

Twitter user Inayatullah shared a picture of Rizwan raising his hands in prayers. The user also prayed to Allah for Pakistan’s victory.

Adil Shahzeb also shared on his Twitter handle that Rizwan had spent last night in hospital.

Another Twitter user Hasan Aftab Saeed shared the picture of the wicketkeeper and called him “The Warrior”.

"In the hospital the night before with a lung infection, and copping a vicious one on the face. Kept battling away regardless," he wrote.

Acknowledging Rizwan's bravery, Deepanjana wrote: "Rizwan is keeping wickets and yelling shabash, after having batted for the bulk of the Pakistani innings (including a full-body dive)."



Australia defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets, after devastating hopes of several Pakistanis in the T20 World Cup semi-final today (Thursday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the Men In Green seeking to continue their unbeaten streak.

Pakistan had handed a 177-run target to Australia.