Justin Bieber sticks to his decision to perform in Saudi Arabia, shuns criticism

Justin Bieber, who is set to enthrall fans with his first performing in Saudi Arabia at the Formula 1’s closing ceremony next month, has been urged to cancel the concerts by the Human Rights Foundation.

The Canadian pop superstar would perform in the Kingdom for the first time ever at the star-studded event, fans are already waiting in anticipation to gather for this exhilarating concert.

The Human Rights Foundation has urged the award-winning singer to cancel the gig. But Bieber does not seem to pay heed on it as he is always ready to entertain the people with his music everywhere in the world.



However, it will be nothing short of spectacular, a whole host of A-list singers will be wowing new audience at the at the ceremony.



Derulo and Tiesto will perform on Saturday, Dec. 4, after the qualifying session, while Bieber, ASAP Rocky and Guetta will round off the three-day event after the big race on Sunday, Dec. 5.



Both concerts, and a third on the Friday night, will take place on the main stage in the Jeddah Corniche Fan Zone. Entry to the shows is free for all Grand Prix ticket holders.