 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Justin Bieber sticks to his decision to perform in Saudi Arabia, shuns criticism

Justin Bieber sticks to his decision to perform in Saudi Arabia, shuns criticism

By Web Desk
November 11, 2021
Justin Bieber sticks to his decision to perform in Saudi Arabia, shuns criticism

Justin Bieber, who is set to  enthrall fans  with his first performing in Saudi Arabia  at  the Formula 1’s closing ceremony next month, has been urged to cancel the concerts by the   Human Rights Foundation.

The Canadian pop superstar  would perform in the Kingdom for the first time ever at the star-studded event, fans are already waiting in anticipation to gather for this exhilarating concert.

The Human Rights Foundation has urged the award-winning singer to cancel the gig. But  Bieber does not seem  to pay heed on it as he is always ready  to entertain the people   with his music everywhere  in  the world.

However, it will be nothing short of spectacular, a whole host of A-list singers will be wowing  new audience  at the at the ceremony.

Derulo and Tiesto will perform on Saturday, Dec. 4, after the qualifying session, while Bieber, ASAP Rocky and Guetta will round off the three-day event after the big race on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Both concerts, and a third on the Friday night, will take place on the main stage in the Jeddah Corniche Fan Zone. Entry to the shows is free for all Grand Prix ticket holders.