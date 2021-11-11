Hrithik Roshan showers love on cousin Pashmina Roshan in sweet birthday note

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to send birthday wishes to his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who turned a year older on November 10. The WAR actor also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for his cousin on her special day.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Kaabil actor, 47, posted two adorable pictures with birthday girl, who turned 26 on Wednesday.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday to the brightest most beautiful star I have had the good fortune of knowing so closely. You are truly one of a kind pashmina . Every year I am prouder and every year I feel more lucky that you are a part of our family . Every moment lived when you are around fills up all hearts with the best kind of love I love you ! So much . Have a year just as bright and amazing as you ! Love Duggu bhaiya.”

The Krrish star shared two pictures along with his heartfelt note. The first picture was a close-up of the birthday girl, who is an aspiring actor as well. The second picture posted, was a selfie featuring Hrithik with Pashmina.

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan also wished Pashmina on their respective Instagram handles.

On the work front, the Super 30 actor is set to share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Fighter. Apart from this, he will also be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha.