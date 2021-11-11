'Rust' armorer being framed over fatal shooting, lawyer says

Police say Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set last month after a gun Baldwin was holding

The attorney for the woman in charge of weapons on the "Rust" movie on Wednesday said he was convinced that someone deliberately put a live bullet into the gun that fatally shot a cinematographer.



In a Wednesday statement, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer said she had met a day earlier with the Santa Fe County sheriff's office and "provided a full interview."

"We eagerly await the FBI’s investigation as well and we are asking for a full and complete investigation of all of the facts, including the live rounds themselves, how they ended up in the 'dummies' box, and who put them in there," attorney Jason Bowles said.

"We are convinced that this was sabotage and Hannah is being framed," he said.

The 24-year-old armorer's legal team has repeatedly suggested without evidence that the deadly shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza could have been a case of sabotage.

Police say Hutchins was killed on the New Mexico set last month after a gun Baldwin was holding while working on a scene shot a suspected live round.

The comments from Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer came just hours after the Santa Fe district attorney said Wednesday that additional live rounds were found on "Rust's" set.

“I know that some defense attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and used the word sabotage," District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a "Good Morning America" interview. "We do not have proof."

No one has been charged in the shooting, but Carmack-Altwies has said that "All options are on the table at this point."

"The truth finding process demands that the District Attorney and FBI run down all of the evidence, including the nature of those live rounds," Bowles said, seemingly in response to Carmack-Altwies's comments. The lawyer said Gutierrez-Reed's legal team has "offered to share additional, critical information with the Sheriff’s Office and are awaiting their response on the sharing of information." - Reuters