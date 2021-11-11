Meghan Markle ‘stands by decision’ to use title in letter to Congress: report

Meghan Markle hits back with a staunch defence for her decision to use her title of the Duchess of Sussex in her letter to Congress.

The entire conversation occurred while the royal spoke to Andrew Sorkin on DealBook Online Summit.

There Meghan claimed, "Sure. Let's start there. I mean, I think you mentioned privilege. My husband has always said, with great privilege comes great responsibility.”

"Even before I had any sort of privilege in my life when my life and my lifestyle were very, very different, I always just stood up for what was right. And so I had been gone from the US for a really long time."

"I lived in Canada for seven years for work, and moved to the UK and to come back and now be a mother of two and to see that the US is one of only six countries in the entire world that doesn't offer any form of national paid leave just didn't make sense.”

Before concluding she added, "So I guess my approach was the same as it's been since I was really young.”