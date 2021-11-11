Justin Bieber announces limited-edition collaboration with Canadian coffee brand

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber has just teamed up with leading Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons for a limited edition collaboration.

The singer has never been shy about his love for the country-wide chain, and it appears he has decided to take their relationship to the next level.

The collaboration is set to drop from November 29th at multiple metropolitan locations and will include “new menu innovations and co-branded merchandise.”

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” the singer announced in a statement ahead of the official announcement.

“I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."