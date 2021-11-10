Angelina Jolie does not like watching her films: 'I’m a terrible critic'

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is not used to watching herself on the big screen.

The 46-year-old actor, who is currently enjoying the success of her Marvel movie Eternals, candidly spoke about why she does not like watching her own movies.

“There’s quite a few films of mine I’ve actually never seen, ’cause I like the process,” Jolie told Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk.

“I usually see it and I get frustrated cause I thought it was going to be something else. So I’m a terrible critic," confesses the actor.

Jolie, who plays the role of Thena in Eternals, has however watched this one.

“I really just like the making of. But I enjoyed watching this one, I’ve seen it," asserted Jolie.