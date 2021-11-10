Priyanka Chopra congratulates Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra has congratulated Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on her wedding.
Sharing a stunning photo of Malala and her husband Asser Malik, the Bajirao Mastani actor wrote “Congratulations @malala” followed by a heart emoji.
Priyanka further said “Wishing you so much joy and happiness. You are an absolute vision.”
Earlier, the education activist announced her wedding on Instagram.
She said “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Priyanka also dropped sweet comment on Malala’s post, saying “Congratulations” followed by heart, fire and heart-eyed emojis.
Williams' time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories and attracting leading journalists
With the title, Rudd now joins the likes of Idris Elba, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper
Harry and Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California last year
Under the deal, Unity takes over Wellington-based Weta Digital´s technology and engineering assets while Jackson...
They sold for 7,459,000 Swiss francs , including premiums, at the auction in Geneva.
The lawsuit was filed after eight people were killed at his concert