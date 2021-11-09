BISE Lahore SSC result 2021: Punjab board 9th class result 2021

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore has announced the results of Secondary School Certificate (9th class) Annual Examinations 2021 today.
The board announced the results at 11am and students can view them here:
According to BISE Lahore, the result was prepared in line with notification No S.O. (Boards) 13-1/2020 dated 13th October 2021 regarding examination policy issued by the Punjab Higher Education Department in the backdrop of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, DG Khan and Sahiwal boards have also announced the Secondary School Certificate (Matriculation) Annual Examinations 2021 today at the same time.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with the ‘Senorita’ hitmaker Camila Cabello
Gold Rate in Pakistan’s all major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and...
The closing currency US Dollar , UK Pound , Saudi Riyal , UAE Dirham , in the open market on September 28, 2019 in...
Gold Rate in Pakistan’s all major cities like Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Faisalabad and...
Crude oil price in the international market were Brent North Sea crude $62.21 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate...
Australian dollar to Pakistani rupee: AUD to PKR rates in the open market exchange rate in Pakistan on September 28,...