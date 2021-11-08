Travis Scott assisting families of Astroworld victims: ‘I want to send out prayers’

Travis Scott recently took to social media and updated fans over his current efforts to help the families of all Astroworld tragedy victims.

The rapper shared the announcement on Instagram Stories and started off by saying, "I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time."

He also went on to say, "My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

Before concluding he also added, “I mean, I'm honestly just devastated and I could never imagine anything like this happening. I'm going to do everything I can to keep you guys updated and keep you guys informed of what's going on. Love you all."