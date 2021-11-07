When Joe Biden let loose a 'long, loud' fart in front of Camilla

Duchess Camilla was reportedly caught in a very uncomfortable situation which involved US President Joe Biden.
It was the Duchess of Cornwall’s meeting with Biden at the White House in 2015, back when he was under then President Barack Obama serving as vice president.
As the two chatted away, their conversation was interrupted by a strange sound which reportedly was Biden letting off some gas.
The moment reportedly made the duchess very uncomfortable amid their conversation on global climate change.
A source has told The Mail that the sound was hard to miss.
"It was long and loud and impossible to ignore," the source said.
"Camilla hasn't stopped talking about it."
