Pics: Miley Cyrus stuns in full floral print suit for Balenciaga at LACMA Art Gala

All eyes on Miley Cyrus as she graced the star-studded award show LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, dressed up in floral printed all over.
The Hannah Montana alum donned a piece from Gucci’s Aria collection in partnership with Balenciaga, including a plain white turtleneck under a vibrant printed blazer.
The song-maker stunned in skin-tight matching patterned pants and seamless boots.
Going all the way for bright theme, Cyrus was also spotted carrying a tiny handbag, featuring same floral prints.
The Wrecking Ball songster decided to live up the look with bold eye make-up, flaunting blue eye shadow, contrasting with her neon-coloured lipstick.
Her blonde bleached hairs were styled in loose waves as she parted them down from middle.
The annual event is held in autumn to acknowledge the prominent names in the fashion, art, film and related industries.
The Gala, aiming to benefit the museum’s film programs, was co-chaired by Titanic star, Leonardo Di Caprio.
