Ed Sheeran reveals daughter Lyra tested positive for COVID-19 with him

Ed Sheeran opened up about the challenges of battling COVID-19, as his infant daughter Lyra contracted the virus too.



The Shape of You singer revealed it was one of the most difficult experiences of his life.

Detailing the journey on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, the 30-year-old singer — who is vaccinated for the coronavirus — said, "My wife was away, so, I was there with my daughter … She had it, too, so it was kind of heavy," he told Stern, adding that three days were "really bad."



"It's quite an odd thing getting [COVID-19] and then having to announce it to the world … I'm still sort of being treated [like I have it]," Sheeran said.

"I didn't really want to announce it to everyone, but I had to cancel three big things in England and I didn't want to be rude," he added.

The British singer said that as soon as he got a cold, he started to get tested "every single day."

"I was really, really, really rundown and then just one day I caught it," he said. The singer shared that he was out of COVID isolation earlier this week.

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself singing onstage. "If you see me out and about I've had the all-clear and done my quarantine."