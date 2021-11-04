Shahid Afridi clarifies about his daughters’ social media pages

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday clarified that his daughters do not have any social media account.
Afridi wrote on Twitter: "I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts."
Sharing a screenshot of a fake account profile he added that please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters.
