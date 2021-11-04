 
Thursday November 04, 2021
Sports

Shahid Afridi clarifies about his daughters’ social media pages

Star cricketer clarifies all social media accounts in his daughters' names were fake

By Web Desk
November 04, 2021
— Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday clarified that his daughters do not have any social media account.

Afridi wrote on Twitter: "I would like to clarify that none of my daughters have any social media accounts."

Sharing a screenshot of a fake account profile he added that please disregard any ‘accounts’ or ‘news’ that are associated with my daughters.