American Music awards 2021: Cardi B expresses excitement over receiving invite to host show

Rapper Cardi B has been announced the host for the American Music Awards 2021 as per reports.



The Executive producer of the show Jesse Collins praised Cardi B and stated, “She is all set to bring her infectious energy back to the show. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever.”

Cardi B reacted to the news and via Just Jared revealed, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited.”

The rapper has won around 5 AMA’s in her professional career and has also attended the award show many times but this was the first time she got the opportunity to host the musical show.

For those unversed, this marked the 5th consecutive year that a black artist has been given the hosting honour.

The American award show will be aired live on November 21.