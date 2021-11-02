IPPA 2021: A look at the celebrities’ dazzling fashion choices for the red carpet

Prominent Pakistani showbiz celebrities dazzled at the red carpet of the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) 2021 that took place on Sunday night (October 31).
The star-studded award show, that was held in Istanbul, Turkey, celebrated and honoured local talent. Celebrities including Osman Khalid Butt, Ahsan Khan, Hira Mani and others received accolades for their contribution in promoting Pakistan’s entertainment industry across the globe.
On the glamorous night, A-list Pakistani celebrities including Iqra Aziz, Sonya Hussyn, Feroze Khan, Aiman Khan, Zara Noor Abbas and Yasir Hussian graced the red carpet with their stunning fashion statements.
Take a look at the celebrities, who nailed their red carpet appearance with an oozing sense of style.
