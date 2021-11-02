How to check FBISE SSC Part-I results

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the SSC Part-I annual examination 2021 today.
The SSC Part results cab be checked through:
"We urge the protesters to not resort to violence," President Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza says
Price increase was turned down by PM "in the national interest" and to "provide relief to the masses"
The prime minister will seek the ulema’s help in convincing the banned TLP to end their protest, say sources
BAP candidate Bizenjo elected as new Balochistan chief minister uncontested with majority of votes in his favour
Information minister warns proscribed organisation that govt will take all possible measures to quell any further...
PM Imran Khan chairs meeting of National Security Committee as protests by proscribed TLP continue