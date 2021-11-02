 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
How to check FBISE SSC Part-I results

The FBISE announced the results of the SSC Part-I annual examination 2021

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
FBISE results can be checked online and vis SMS as well.
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the results of the SSC Part-I annual examination 2021 today.

The SSC Part results cab be checked through:

  1. The News
  2. FBISE official portal
  3. By sending SMS on 5050 with the format: FB(Space)[Roll Number] to obtain results on Mobile.
  4. Telephone Exchange by calling (051) 9269555--59.