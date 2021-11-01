Harry Styles hits 'Harryween's stage as 'Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy

Harry Styles set the New York’s Madison Square on beat with his Halloween-themed concert, Harryween where thousands of fans, dressed up in spooky costumes, danced the night away.

The 27-year-old songwriter himself hyped up the vibe as he hit the stage dressed up as Wizard of Oz’s Dorothy.

The One Direction member rocked his performance in a blue-checked dress and cute little bow around his head.

With bright red leggings paired with same colored sparkling sandals, the X-factor alum nailed his attire.

Styles, complementing fancy-dressed audience, said “Growing up in England, we like Halloween.”



“But we definitely didn’t get into it like you do,” said the Watermelon Sugar singer at the beginning of his show.

He also gushed over his own costume, said, “I look cute!”