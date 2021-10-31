Bridgerton season 2 will focus on the love life of Lord Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton season 2 is expected to hit streaming giant Netflix sooner than fans had anticipated.

The mega-hit series, that began rolling for its second season in May, met a halt in mid-July after two people on set tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear whether they belonged to cast or crew.

"We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it,” showrunner Chris Van Dusen said. “Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great."



However, it was later confirmed that shooting resumed in August. The show this time around, will focus on the life of Daphne's elder brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

"The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021,” read a letter from the famous Lady Whistledown.

“This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities."