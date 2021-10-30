PM Boris Johnson gives rare update on Queen Elizabeth’s health struggles

Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson has officially released a statement in response to Queen Elizabeth’s official health struggles.

He shared the news with Channel 4 News at the G20 summit in Rome and was quoted saying, “I spoke to Her Majesty and she’s on very good form.

“She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well.”

In a separate interview with ITV News, he further went on to elaborate, “I spoke to her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job. She seems in very good form.”

“She’s been told by her doctors that she’s got to rest and I think we’ve got to respect that and understand that. Everybody wishes her all the very best.”