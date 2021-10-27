Anne Heche claims getting 'Cancelled' for dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche claimed that she became a ‘patient zero in cancel culture’ thanks to her romance with the TV personality, Ellen Degeneres.
The Six Days, Seven Nights actor and Degeneres dated from 1997 to 2000, first making their relation public at the premier of Volcano – a 1997 action film.
During her recent interview with Page Six, the 52-year-old actor reflected, “This wasn’t a long-term love affair. This was a moment in my life when I was given the glory of being able to stand up for what I believe in and have since I was a kid.”
Talking about the homophobia she faced due to her same-sex romance, the veteran went on, “I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years.”
“I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture,” she revealed.
However, the actor never regretted her decision, she said, “Those repercussions that happened, are to me what has created a part of the change. I’m a part of it. It is a badge of honor.”
On the work front, Heche is starring in Lindsay Gossling’s 13 Minutes, which is slated to release on October 29th.
'Cutest baby Jaan Jeh,' praise Kareena Kapoor's fans
Criminal charges have not been ruled out in a fatal accidental shooting by actor Alec Baldwin
William does not approve of the show depicting a full episode about Princess Diana's shocking sitdown with BBC
Jerry O’Connell has given a glimpse of his recent interaction with Kourtney Kardashian.
South Koreans had the Squid Game experiencing when playing with the doll in a park in Seoul
The latest update on the monarch's health rang alarm bells as she pulled out of Cop26