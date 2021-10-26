Angelina Jolie smoothly dodges question regarding The Weeknd romance

Angelina Jolie has made it known that she will be tight-lipped about all things involving The Weeknd.

This was made apparent when she was doing a round of press interviews to promote her latest movie The Eternals.

A E! News reporter could not help but ask the burning question that was on everyone’s minds.

"Now I have to know, Angelina, because your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know," he began.

"Were they more excited that you were in The Eternals, or that you are friends with The Weeknd?"

Like the professional actress she is, she dodged the bullet smartly as she answered, "They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking."

Her answer comes after she and The Weeknd sparked romance rumours after they were spotted out grabbing dinner in Los Angeles.